Politics

Kenya Kwanza MPs Who Will Oppose The Finance Bill 2023 Should Face Party Disciplinary – Cherargei





1669812947803 kip

File image of Samson Cherargei

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has weighed in on President William Ruto’s remarks that he will be waiting to see how MPs vote on the Finance Bill 2023. 

Speaking on Sunday June 3 during a church service in Leshuta,Narok County, the President said that the National Assembly should pass tge bill so that Kenya will develop. 

“We need to pass this bill so Kenya can develop. There are some suggestions that MPs should disclose how they voted when the bill is tabled in parliament, but personally, I am waiting to see any MP who will shut down that bill,” said Ruto. 

While reacting to President Ruto’s remarks,Senator Samson Cherargei stated that Kenya Kwanza MPS who will vote against the bill should face party disciplinary action.

He noted that MPs in government cannot play opposition politics. 

“Agreed with H.E Ruto Furthermore any kenya kwanza Mp who shall vote against the Finance bill 2023 should face full force of party disciplinary mechanisms” said Cherargei.

“You cannot play opposition politics in government Party Position is supreme in any discipline democracy.” 

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Sunday proposed that MPs who will oppose the controversial Finance Bill 2023 should not expect to receive development funds from the National Government.

Gachagua noted that the Kenya Kwanza government is relying on the Finance Bill to raise more revenue and as a result, legislators must fully support it if they want to receive development funds.

“Some of you leaders are lying to Kenyans, but know that if your MP is opposed to the Finance Bill, they should not ask for roads,” Gachagua said.

Also Read: Cherargei Lectures Ababu Namwamba, Accuses Him Of Killing Sports

