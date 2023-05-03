Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Kenya Kwanza Removes Adan Keynan From Bipartisan Team, Names Replacement

By

Published

oTO7hkn8T2rzxeJ8lVjG5FHmQ3BNvl4yKG1718if

The Kenya Kwanza Bi-partisan team has replaced Eldas MP Adan Keynan after he agreed to step down from the committee.

In a statement by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah on Wednesday, May 3, Saku MP Dido Rasso would step into Keynan’s shoes in the bipartisan committee.

“We appreciate the conciliatory route taken by our Azimio counterparts to engage in talks and stand down the planned street demonstrations should Kenya Kwanza recuse Eldas Member of Parliament, Adan Keynan,” Ichung’wah stated.

He added, “We have consulted with Hon Keynan and the Coalition’s top leadership and the Hon Adan Wehliye Keynan has graciously agreed, in the greater interest of the country, to recuse himself from the bi-partisan committee.We have nominated the Saku MP Dido Rasso to replace the Hon. Adan Keynan in the Bipartisan Committee,” the statement read.

WhatsApp Image 2023 05 03 at 16.45.18

This comes after Azimio announced that it is willing to call off Thursday demos if Kenya Kwanza acceded to its demand on Keynan.

“We, in Azimio la Umoja One Kenya announce, on a without prejudice basis, that we are prepared to go back to the Bipatisan talks with our opposite side in Kenya Kwanza and are prepared to stand down the demonstration scheduled for Thursday, 4th May, 2023, provided that Kenya Kwanza recuses Hon. Adan Kenan from the bipatisan committee and immediately announces his replacement on the said committee,” Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka stated.

Azimio had suspended the talks on April 25 after a stalemate on the inclusion of Keynan and Pokot South MP David Pkosing in the bi-partisan committee.

Also Read: List of 7 Politicians Who Will Represent Kenya Kwanza During Bi-Partisan Talks

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019