Kenya Kwanza Removes Adan Keynan From Bipartisan Team, Names Replacement

The Kenya Kwanza Bi-partisan team has replaced Eldas MP Adan Keynan after he agreed to step down from the committee.

In a statement by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah on Wednesday, May 3, Saku MP Dido Rasso would step into Keynan’s shoes in the bipartisan committee.

“We appreciate the conciliatory route taken by our Azimio counterparts to engage in talks and stand down the planned street demonstrations should Kenya Kwanza recuse Eldas Member of Parliament, Adan Keynan,” Ichung’wah stated.

He added, “We have consulted with Hon Keynan and the Coalition’s top leadership and the Hon Adan Wehliye Keynan has graciously agreed, in the greater interest of the country, to recuse himself from the bi-partisan committee.We have nominated the Saku MP Dido Rasso to replace the Hon. Adan Keynan in the Bipartisan Committee,” the statement read.

This comes after Azimio announced that it is willing to call off Thursday demos if Kenya Kwanza acceded to its demand on Keynan.

“We, in Azimio la Umoja One Kenya announce, on a without prejudice basis, that we are prepared to go back to the Bipatisan talks with our opposite side in Kenya Kwanza and are prepared to stand down the demonstration scheduled for Thursday, 4th May, 2023, provided that Kenya Kwanza recuses Hon. Adan Kenan from the bipatisan committee and immediately announces his replacement on the said committee,” Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka stated.

Azimio had suspended the talks on April 25 after a stalemate on the inclusion of Keynan and Pokot South MP David Pkosing in the bi-partisan committee.

