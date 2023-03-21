Connect with us

Politics

Kenya Union of Journalists Criticizes Raila Odinga's Call for Media Boycott

Screenshot 2023 03 18 140034 1679137247
File image of Kalonzo Musyoka and Raila Odinga

The Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) has criticized Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s call to boycott services from the Radio Africa Group, particularly the Star newspaper.

The KUJ Secretary-General, Erick Oduor, expressed shock at Odinga’s remarks, stating that they do not only undermine the independence of the media but also put the lives of journalists at risk.

Oduor emphasized the importance of a free and independent press in promoting good governance and transparency in public processes, which Odinga is fighting for.

Odinga had announced that mass action would now take place twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays, effective from the following week. He had also called for a boycott of Radio Africa products, which sparked criticism from the KUJ.

The Union urged Odinga and the Azimio La Umoja fraternity to respect the freedom of the media and use appropriate channels to file complaints if the actions of journalists violate the Code of Conduct for the Practice of Journalism in Kenya.

