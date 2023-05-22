Connect with us

Politics

Kenyan Activist Wins Political Seat in UK 

By

Published

IMG 20230522 104218

Kenyan activist Lilian Seenoi-Barr has made history after being elected councilor in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom.

Seenoi-Barr, who hails from Mau Narok in Nakuru County, was elected to represent the Foyleside area of Derry and Strabane Council in Northern Ireland.

Taking to her social media after the win, Seenoi-Barr thanked the residents of Foyleside for voting for her. 

“I’m beyond delighted to have gained nearly 1,000 first preference votes and to now have an electoral mandate in my own right,” Seenoi stated. 

She added,“The people have spoken loud and clear. For the most part, they are rewarding hard work. But it’s also clear to see their frustration at the continuing lack of a functioning Assembly and obstruction of a nationalist first minister.”

FB IMG 1684741292464

Seenoi was elected under the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP).

“I am proud to be part of the Derry SDLP team that puts people first. I look forward to continuing working hard for the people of Derry,” she said

Seenoi is a well-known Black Lives Matter activist and Maasai refugee activist who moved to Northern Ireland as an asylum seeker in 2010. 

While in Kenya, she advocated for the rights of Maasai women and girls by campaigning against female genital mutilation and early marriages.

According to her professional profile, she is an alumnus of the University of Ulster.

Her win has also been celebrated by Kenyans including Narok Senator Ledama Olekina.

Ledama in a tweet on Sunday congratulated Seenoi for her win and wished her success.

“Congratulations to my baby sister, the first ever black person to be elected as a councillor in Northern Ireland, United Kingdom. May the Good Lord open many doors for you,” he stated.

FB IMG 1684741277304

Also Read: Margaret Nyamumbo: Meet Kenyan Born Woman Making Headlines in the US After Securing Ksh 44 Million From Shark Tank Investors 

