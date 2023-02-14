Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Kenyan Blogger and Politician Robert Alai Attacked Again

By

Published

Robert Alai released 1320x742 1
Robert Alai released 1320x742 1

Robert Alai, a member of the Nairobi County Assembly, was allegedly assaulted by former Kisumu MCA Jacktone Ogendo at Pinecone Hotel in Kisumu. The incident resulted in an investigation by Kisumu police.

According to the police report, Alai was headbutted by Ogendo, which caused a small cut on his forehead.

Alai reported the incident to the Kisumu Central Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer after seeking medical treatment.

It is believed that the assault was related to a tweet that Alai had made about Ogendo’s family, although the motive has not been officially confirmed.

The Pinecone Hotel, where the incident occurred, is owned by Kisumu Central MP Dr Joshua Oron. Alai’s assault has raised concerns about the safety of elected officials in Kenya, with some calling for increased security measures for those in political positions.

This incident is not the first time that Alai has faced physical assault. In 2017, he was reportedly attacked and injured by unknown assailants, which he attributed to his critical political views.

Alai is also a prominent blogger and social media influencer in Kenya, known for his outspoken commentary on politics and social issues.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019