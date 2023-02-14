Kenyan Blogger and Politician Robert Alai Attacked Again

Robert Alai, a member of the Nairobi County Assembly, was allegedly assaulted by former Kisumu MCA Jacktone Ogendo at Pinecone Hotel in Kisumu. The incident resulted in an investigation by Kisumu police.

According to the police report, Alai was headbutted by Ogendo, which caused a small cut on his forehead.

Alai reported the incident to the Kisumu Central Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer after seeking medical treatment.

It is believed that the assault was related to a tweet that Alai had made about Ogendo’s family, although the motive has not been officially confirmed.

The Pinecone Hotel, where the incident occurred, is owned by Kisumu Central MP Dr Joshua Oron. Alai’s assault has raised concerns about the safety of elected officials in Kenya, with some calling for increased security measures for those in political positions.

This incident is not the first time that Alai has faced physical assault. In 2017, he was reportedly attacked and injured by unknown assailants, which he attributed to his critical political views.

Alai is also a prominent blogger and social media influencer in Kenya, known for his outspoken commentary on politics and social issues.