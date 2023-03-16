Kenyan Clergymen Urge Opposition Leader Raila Odinga to Halt Planned Protests

Kenyan clergymen under the Covenant Clergy Alliance have called on former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to suspend planned mass action in the central business district of the country’s capital city, Nairobi, and promote peace.

The team, led by Bishop David Ngari, fears that the protests could escalate into running battles with law enforcement, disrupting businesses and sparking violence. Ngari urged Raila to use appropriate channels and reach out to President William Ruto to address concerns affecting Kenyans rather than incite them against each other.

Kenyans aren’t ready to go against a legally constituted government, Ngari added. A group of NGOs, civil society organizations, and faith-based organizations had earlier cautioned politicians against holding rallies in central business districts, which could lead to loss or destruction of business in urban areas.

Political analyst Albert Kasembeli has warned that Raila could be pushing the Kenya Kwanza administration to the brink. He called on Ruto and Raila to dialogue ahead of the planned protests, which come amid rising costs of living and pressure on the government to open the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission servers to establish who won the polls. Raila has been rallying his supporters to join the mass action and has also launched the Movement for Defence of Democracy. Ruto has urged the opposition to liaise with the police to ensure that the protests do not disrupt citizens’ lives and businesses.