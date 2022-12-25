Kenyans Will One Day Miss Former President Uhuru Kenyatta – Joe Mucheru

Former ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has opined that Kenyans will one day miss former President Uhuru Kenyatta for his commitment to transforming the country.

Speaking during an interview that was aired by Citizen TV on Saturday night, Mucheru stated that the former President was dedicated to changing the lives of Kenyans even as people insulted or said nasty things about him.

“Kenyans will celebrate him one day when they realize how much he was committed to the country,” said the former CS.

Mucheru revealed that his former boss would work day and night contrary to reports that he was always enjoying his favorite drink.

“He would call you at midnight on a project and then in the morning, you would be with him discussing it. You would then see media reports that he spent the night drinking and that he does not wake up early yet at 7.30 I was briefing him and we had talked at midnight,” Mucheru stated.

“He is the greatest person I have worked with. I have learnt so much from him. He got Kenya to the UN Security Council. The kind of things he was able to deliver are not achievements you make without working hard,” he added.

Mucheru further stated that he is still in contact with the ex Head of State, who is “relaxed, stress-free and looking at how the country is moving.”

Uhuru’s administration aspired to execute projects and programs that would boost economic growth and improve people’s lives.

Despite high plans, Jubilee’s economic performance has been criticized by majority of Kenyans.

