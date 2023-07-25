Kenya’s Envoys Shift Focus to Economic Diplomacy: Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Vision

In a significant move to boost Kenya’s global business profile and economic interests, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has announced a transformative shift in the roles of the country’s envoys.

Speaking during a meeting with Kenyans living in Italy on Monday, July 24, Gachagua revealed that the main role of Kenya’s ambassadors and representatives abroad would now be to market Kenyan products and prioritize commercial interests in addition to their diplomatic duties.

Gachagua emphasized that the Kenya Kwanza administration was actively reviewing and realigning the objectives of its envoys.

Under this new approach, 70 percent of their work will be dedicated to promoting Kenyan tea, coffee, horticultural products, and other key export items in the global market.

“We want to move away from the traditional diplomacy of attending meetings, cocktails, barbecues, and such. Seventy percent of their work will be to pursue the commercial interests of our country, to market our agricultural produce, to make sure our exporters get the best deals,” Gachagua stated passionately.

The Deputy President’s vision aims to transform Kenya’s diplomatic representation into effective agents of economic growth.

The envoys will be tasked with engaging in frequent discussions with host countries to secure the best deals for Kenyan products and foster mutually beneficial trade relationships.

As part of the implementation strategy, Gachagua revealed that ambassadors would be required to submit monthly reports detailing their efforts in marketing Kenyan products and any successful deals they have facilitated.

This accountability mechanism aims to ensure that the envoys remain focused on promoting the nation’s commercial interests effectively.

Gachagua further emphasized that his administration would convene meetings with all ambassadors, high commissioners, and their deputies to formalize this new direction.

These officials would be expected to sign a two-year Memorandum of Understanding, committing to the outlined targets and objectives.

During the meeting with Kenyans in Italy, Gachagua highlighted the vital role that the diaspora community plays in Kenya’s economic development.

He acknowledged the significance of remittances from abroad, which have become the country’s leading source of foreign exchange earnings, surpassing traditional revenue streams like tourism, coffee, and tea exports.

Recognizing the diaspora’s potential, the Deputy President encouraged closer collaboration between the Kenyan diaspora and the State Department for Diaspora Affairs.

The meeting in Italy was attended by Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu, Treasury counterpart Chris Kiptoo, and Kenyan ambassador to Italy, Jackline Yonga.