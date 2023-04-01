Kericho Senator Calls for Seizure of Kendong Ranch Linked to President Kenyatta’s Family

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruyiot has called on the government of President William Ruto to seize Kendong Ranch, which has been linked to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family. Speaking in Narok county, the senator stated that he is ready to champion the cause that will see the ranch given back to Narok county residents.

The senator was accompanied by Narok East MP Ken Aramat, who expressed concern that the farm was not being utilized. Aramat pointed out that heavy police presence is always at the farm, blocking local residents from collecting sand, water, and even grazing fields.

According to Aramat, the residents of Narok county have a special attachment to Kendong Ranch, and they are not advocating for protests. However, they want the owner to leave and allow the residents to utilize it. Senator Cheruyiot assured Aramat that they will work together to ensure the people get justice.

Kendong Ranch has been the subject of major discussion in Narok county, with accusations that the first family took away community land. The call for the ranch to be seized and given back to the locals is likely to spark a heated debate, especially given the involvement of high-profile politicians.