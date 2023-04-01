Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Kericho Senator Calls for Seizure of Kendong Ranch Linked to President Kenyatta’s Family

By

Published

3531 716eb66d98d674904743b12d7eceff47 1
File image of Aaron Cheruiyot

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruyiot has called on the government of President William Ruto to seize Kendong Ranch, which has been linked to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family. Speaking in Narok county, the senator stated that he is ready to champion the cause that will see the ranch given back to Narok county residents.

The senator was accompanied by Narok East MP Ken Aramat, who expressed concern that the farm was not being utilized. Aramat pointed out that heavy police presence is always at the farm, blocking local residents from collecting sand, water, and even grazing fields.

According to Aramat, the residents of Narok county have a special attachment to Kendong Ranch, and they are not advocating for protests. However, they want the owner to leave and allow the residents to utilize it. Senator Cheruyiot assured Aramat that they will work together to ensure the people get justice.

Kendong Ranch has been the subject of major discussion in Narok county, with accusations that the first family took away community land. The call for the ranch to be seized and given back to the locals is likely to spark a heated debate, especially given the involvement of high-profile politicians.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019