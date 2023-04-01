Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Khalwale: We Cannot Allow the Government to Sell Off Our Ancestral Land

By

Published

File Image of Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale
File Image of Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has come out to oppose the proposed privatization of Mumias and Nzoia Sugar companies. Speaking during a prayer function in Malava constituency, the Senator stated that the land on which these sugar mills sit was donated by the Luhya community, and they cannot allow the government to sell it off.

According to Khalwale, privatization will result in the loss of ancestral land, which they cannot allow. He reiterated that the government should address the challenges affecting the sugar industry rather than selling off what little they have.

Khalwale further called on the government to focus on addressing the issue of cheap sugar imports that continue to undermine the local industry. He implored Deputy President William Ruto, who was present at the event, to engage with President Uhuru Kenyatta on the matter.

The Senator noted that his contribution to the sugar industry earned him the support of his constituents during the election. He specifically cited the machine Ruto provided to the Butali Sugar factory as an example of the Deputy President’s commitment to the industry.

Privatization has been a contentious issue in Kenya, with some arguing that it is the only way to salvage struggling state-owned enterprises. However, critics argue that the government should instead focus on improving management and addressing corruption in these enterprises.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019