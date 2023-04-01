Khalwale: We Cannot Allow the Government to Sell Off Our Ancestral Land

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has come out to oppose the proposed privatization of Mumias and Nzoia Sugar companies. Speaking during a prayer function in Malava constituency, the Senator stated that the land on which these sugar mills sit was donated by the Luhya community, and they cannot allow the government to sell it off.

According to Khalwale, privatization will result in the loss of ancestral land, which they cannot allow. He reiterated that the government should address the challenges affecting the sugar industry rather than selling off what little they have.

Khalwale further called on the government to focus on addressing the issue of cheap sugar imports that continue to undermine the local industry. He implored Deputy President William Ruto, who was present at the event, to engage with President Uhuru Kenyatta on the matter.

The Senator noted that his contribution to the sugar industry earned him the support of his constituents during the election. He specifically cited the machine Ruto provided to the Butali Sugar factory as an example of the Deputy President’s commitment to the industry.

Privatization has been a contentious issue in Kenya, with some arguing that it is the only way to salvage struggling state-owned enterprises. However, critics argue that the government should instead focus on improving management and addressing corruption in these enterprises.