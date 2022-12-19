Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi Claims His Life is in Danger

Kiambu County Governor Kimani Wamatangi has alleged that his life is in danger after he was threatened by unknown people.

Speaking on Sunday December 18 during a church service in Gatundu South, the county boss asked the congregants to pray for him

“All I ask is for you to pray for me. I am physically and mentally able to continue working for you,” he pleaded.

Wamatangi claimed that the death threats began after he took office and declared war on graft and streamlining county operations.

“I have been told to take care, that I will lose my head but I tell them that my head has stayed where it is because of God,” he stated.

“I have been beaten before, now nothing really worries me, no one can frighten me. God made me a senator, then made me a governor and this is not in vain,” he added.

Furthermore, he revealed that those threatening him vowed to implicate him in shady deals and scandals in order to have him arrested by the appropriate authorities.

Wamatangi went on to say that his administration has dealt with cartels that build substandard rental houses in Kiambu.

This came after two buildings collapsed within a week in November 2022. Several people were killed in the incident prompting immediate action.

As a result, the governor disbanded the technical committee in charge of approving building applications and inspecting building construction.

“I have directed that an audit be carried out on all buildings under construction in the county, with a focus on their safety,” he odered.

