Kilifi North MP Owen Baya Calls Out Azimio MPs Over Finance Bill 2023

By

Published

images (10)

File image of Owen Baya

Kilifi North Member of Parliament Owen Baya has slammed MPs allied to the Azimio la Umoja coalition for not bothering to bring amendments to the proposed Finance Bill 2023.

Speaking on Tuesday, Baya said the controversial bill will be passed in the National Assembly without many changes as a result of Azimio MPs failing to bring any amendment. 

“Azimio MPs have not proposed a single amendment to the Finance Bill 2023. The opposition has abrogated their duty to challenge laws in the House, which is why the Bill will pass in record time,” he said.

Baya explained what is presented to the floor of the house is more significant than what is said outside, and that is what is put to a vote.

The UDA MP said that Kenyans should blame Azimio lawmakers for failing to propose amendments if the bill passes as it is.

“Kenyans should question Azimio and ask them about the role they play as the opposition if they cannot bring amendments,” Baya added.

unnamed (10)

Azimio MPs

The National Assembly’s Finance Committee has, with President William Ruto’s approval, significantly reduced the housing levy. 

The Kimani Kuria-led committee has abandoned the three percent monthly deduction in the current proposal and instead chosen a 1.5 percent deduction.

The committee has also proposed the levy to be paid by employees only. The Finance bill had proposed the levy to be paid by both employees and the employer. 

The Finance Bill is set to be debated in the National Assembly on Tuesday, June 13, two days before the Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung’u announces the 2023/2024 budget.

Also Read: Reprieve For Kenyans As Parliamentary Committee Makes Changes To Housing Fund

In this article:
