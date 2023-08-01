Kimani Ichung’wah Sheds More Details On Ruto, Raila Private Meeting

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has described how a deal was brokered between President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Monday July 31, Ichung’wah said Raila was the first one to reach out to President Ruto.

According to the Kikuyu MP, Raila suggested he wanted former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo to mediate and Ruto agreed.

Ichung’wah went on to say that the two leaders met in a private meeting that was attended by Obasanjo and agreed on five issues to be discussed in fresh bipartisan talks.

The issues include; the reconstitution of IEBC, implementation of the two-third gender rule, the establishment of the Office of the Leader of the Opposition, the embedment of the Office of Prime Cabinet Secretary and entrenchment of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

“If we were to go by Azimio’s initial statement, were they suggesting that the committee was formed on a blank cheque? The cost of living was a smokescreen to hoodwink Kenyans,” he stated.

This comes after the Azimio coalition accused Ichung’wah of misleading the country, insisting that the five-point agenda in his letter was false.

“Azimio will respect Kenya Kwanza’s right to bring all its issues to the table. We expect Kenya Kwanza to do the same with our issues,” Azimio said on Monday.

The opposition coalition wants the new panel to discuss the high cost of living, audit of 2022 elections, bipartisan reconstitution of IEBC, inclusivity in national affairs, and respect for political parties in line with the constitution.

The coalition on Monday unveiled its five member team that will negotiate with Kenya Kwanza.

They include; Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka who will be the dialogue leader, National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, DAP Party Leader Eugene Wamalwa, Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni, and Malindi MP Amina Mnyazi.

