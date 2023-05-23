Kimani Ichung’wah Speaks On Government Withdrawing Uhuru’s Retirement Benefits After Jubilee NDC

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has stated that the Kenya Kwanza government will not intimidate retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking on Monday May 22 in Kinoo, Ichung’wah disclosed that the Kenya Kwanza government has resolved to protect the former President’s rights as enshrined in the Constitution.

“Nobody is selling fear to you! Nobody is intimidating you! You have your rights as a former President to do whatever you want, and our Constitution protects you. We will protect your rights just as we protect the rights of these Kenyans,” said Ichung’wah.

The Kikuyu MP also noted the President Ruto administration is not interested in withholding the retirement benefits of the former Head of State even after he insisted that he would not retire, contrary to the Presidential Retirement Act.

“We are not interested in his retirement benefits. We are only telling Uhuru Kenyatta to give us space, time and peace to put back our economy where it ought to be,” Ichung’wah added.

The UDA MP also continued to attack the former President, accusing him of deliberately encouraging the resurgence of anti-government protests in order to sabotage Ruto’s administration.

Uhuru on Monday stated that he wanted to retire from politics but he changed his mind following consistent humiliation from President William Ruto’s government.

He accused the Kenya Kwanza government of trying to hijack the Jubilee Party.

“Fikra zangu zilikua zimeniambia nilegeze mambo ya siasa na niende nikashugulikie mambo mengine.

“Nilikua nafikiria ya kwamba siku ya kuitana National Delegates conference ingekuwa siku ya delegates kuchagua viongozi wengine lakini wengine wameamua ya kwamba kazi itakua ya vitisho na kulazimisha.Siku ya leo nawaambia tafuta mtu mwingine sio Uhuru wa Kenyatta,” Uhuru said.

Also Read: Why I Changed My Mind On Retiring From Politics – Uhuru