Kimani Ichung’wah Threatens To Sue Raila At ICC 

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah now says that he will invite the International Criminal Court (ICC) to monitor the opposition activities in the country.

Speaking on Wednesday April 5, Ichung’wah accused Raila of using violence and anarchy to blackmail the government.

The Kikuyu MP stated that he will table the ICC agenda before the Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group meeting slated for next week.

“Blackmail us, and we will tell you this is blackmail. If you want to create anarchy we will call it anarchy. And that is why I have said we will propose an agenda to our PG meeting next week that we write to the ICC to take measures to ensure that Raila Odinga and his sponsors do not slide our country back to anarchy,” said Ichung’wah.

He added,”If our PG agrees with us, we will write to ICC because it is now very clear that all Raila Odinga and his team want is to blackmail the country using violence, anarchy, looting, and bloodshed to get into the system of government.”

His remarks come after Raila announced on Tuesday that he does not believe in the bi-partisan process which was fronted by President William Ruto.

The ODM leader proposed the use of a National Accord similar to the one used in 2008 after the post election violence.

“We want this process to be akin to that Kofi Annan led. We want it to be a people-driven process.

“A purely parliamentary process will not serve the intended purpose on the issues we raised. Our suggestion is to have a conversation at the national level through a process a kin to 2008 National Accord,” Raila stated.

