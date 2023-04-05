Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Kimani Ichung’wah Threatens To Sue Raila At ICC 

By

Published

FB IMG 1665582084743

Kimani Ichungwa

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah now says that he will invite the International Criminal Court (ICC) to monitor the opposition activities in the country. 

Speaking on Wednesday April 5, Ichung’wah accused Raila of using violence and anarchy to blackmail the government.

The Kikuyu MP stated that he will table the ICC agenda before the Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group meeting slated for next week. 

“Blackmail us, and we will tell you this is blackmail. If you want to create anarchy we will call it anarchy. And that is why I have said we will propose an agenda to our PG meeting next week that we write to the ICC to take measures to ensure that Raila Odinga and his sponsors do not slide our country back to anarchy,” said Ichung’wah.

He added,”If our PG agrees with us, we will write to ICC because it is now very clear that all Raila Odinga and his team want is to blackmail the country using violence, anarchy, looting, and bloodshed to get into the system of government.”

His remarks come after Raila announced on Tuesday that he does not believe in the bi-partisan process which was fronted by President William Ruto. 

The ODM leader proposed the use of a National Accord similar to the one used in 2008 after the post election violence. 

“We want this process to be akin to that Kofi Annan led. We want it to be a people-driven process. 

“A purely parliamentary process will not serve the intended purpose on the issues we raised. Our suggestion is to have a conversation at the national level through a process a kin to 2008 National Accord,” Raila stated.

Also Read: Cleophas Malala Reacts To Raila’s National Accord Demands

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019