Kimani Ichung’wah Warns Ruto CS After Defying Summon Twice

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has chided Labour Cabinet Secretary Florence Bore after she failed to appear in the House for a plenary session.

Speaking on Wednesday, July 5, Ichung’wah claimed that was acting arrogantly and has failed to appear before the house on two occasions.

“I will not stand before my colleagues and defend a Cabinet Secretary of government who has blatantly defied the directives of the leadership of this house. We have on two occasions rescheduled the appearance of the Cabinet Secretary yet she failed again to come to the National Assembly,” Ichung’wah stated.

The Kikuyu MP termed CS Bore’s letter asking for the plenary session to be rescheduled, discourteous and in contempt of the house.

“None other than President William Ruto has made it clear that business of the house takes precedent over any other engagement,” Ichung’wah added.

National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi proposed CS Bore to be impeached for acting in contempt of the National Assembly.

“If this House wants to safeguard its independence and authority, let us indict this CS once and for all. I am more than happy to second you if you move a motion of impeachment on this CS. I will invite my colleagues to proceed and initiate the process of sending this CS home,” said Wandayi.

Budalangi MP Raphael Wanjala accused CS Bore of skipping the session due to her recent scandal with Gatanga MP Edwin Muriu over Ksh 120 million Karen House.

“There are a number of allegations against this particular Cabinet Secretary including something that happened in Karen. We now know what really happened against one of our own. We will defend our responsibility including calling on MPs to force her out of office for defying the orders and invitation of the Speaker,” said Wanjala.

Also Read: DP Gachagua To Meet CS Bore and MP Edward Muriu Over Karen House Saga