Kimani Ngujiri Explains Why He Turned Down CS Offer in Ruto’s Government

Former Bahati MP Kimani Ngujiri has claimed that he declined to take a Ministerial role in the Kenya Kwanza government before President William Ruto unveiled his cabinet in September last year.

Speaking to K24 TV on Thursday January 12, the former MP stated that the CS job was heavy for him and instead asked the President to assign him a lesser job.

“It is not a must for me to be in government because we were not born in government to die in government. The President had offered me to be a minister but I refused. I wanted a lesser seat,” the former MP said.

Ngujiri said that the Head of State is a workaholic and a few people can match his energy.

“The President is very hardworking and I knew the people who will work with him are going to have it tough. At 6 in the morning, he is in the office, how many people will go to the office at that time?” He posed.

The outspoken politician accused Nakuru Governor for his loss in the August 9 elections after she backed his opponent.

“That is why you are seeing more independent candidates, the number is going to be higher because the issue of the party is a big problem. Many people will go independent because they do not want to fight,

“The same woman who was nominated to vie as a governor joined my rival and worked underground fighting me, what is the use of being in that party,” he claimed.

Ngunjiri lost his Bahati seat to Jubilee’s Irene Njoki, who garnered 34,308 votes. He finished second with 26,809 votes, followed by Quindos Karanja who managed to get 2,130 votes.

The former lawmaker now says that he has retired from active politics following his loss in August last year’s general election.

“My life is not only in politics, and I decided even if I lost the election, I would not do politics again because of my age,” He said.

