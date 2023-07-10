Kindiki Dares Azimio To Protest On Wednesday 

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has dared the Azimio la Umoja coalition to stage anti-government demonstrations on Wednesday July 12,2023.

Speaking on Monday in Meru County, Kindiki stated that the government will deal with the protests with finality on Wednesday.

“We will not tolerate protests that disrupt businesses and cause deaths in Kenya. I have heard that they are planning to protest on Wednesday, let’s meet in the morning. This country does not belong to you alone,” said Kindiki.

He added,” Those extreme ideas that when you disagree with a political issue you cause mayhem, you hurt people, you close businesses, you close highways, you uproot facilities, that culture must stop and we are going to deal with you very firmly decisively and with finality, don’t try.”

The Interior CS noted that the opposition has the right to demonstrate but not at the expense of other Kenyans.

“The constitution allows Kenyans to hold demonstrations but it does not allow people to carry crude weapons, injure others, use stones to barricade roads or burn tyres to paralyze transport,” said Kindiki.

“If you want to have a meeting, go to an open field and discuss your issues. When it reaches six o’clock, you go home. The public order says you have the right to protest from 6 am to 6 pm.”

He regretted that the six lives were lost during last week’s demos and vowed that it would not happen again on Wednesday.

“I want to assure you that we will never accept on our Kenyan soil protests that lead to loss of lives and property,” Kindiki vowed.

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga on Friday July 7 announced that the opposition would continue its civil disobedience against President William Ruto’s government and will hold demos on Wednesday July 12.

Also Read: We Will Arrest You – Malalah Warns Raila Against Holding Demos