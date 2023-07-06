Connect with us

Kindiki Issues Directive After 5 Police Officers Were Killed in Mandera 

20230329 191835

File image of CS Kithure Kindiki

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has directed security agencies to heighten their operations to ruthlessly deal with criminal elements in Mandera County. 

Speaking on Thursday July 6 in Turkana, Kindiki revealed that five police officers were killed on Wednesday night by suspected Al Shabaab terrorists at Elwak area in Mandera County.

“I ask security officers to ruthlessly deal with terrorists, bandits, and other armed criminals. Last night in Elwak, the criminals killed five of our officers. There will be no mercy for criminals harming our officers,” said Kindiki.

The interior CS at the same time announced further action to curb the insecurity situation and prevent further banditry attacks on the Kitale-Lodwar highway.

“To deal with highway banditry along the Kitale-Lodwar road, we will shortly gazette Turkana South game reserve as a scene of crime and security operation zone. Only KWS officials and wild animals will be allowed in the reserve. We will comb the game reserve and deal with all criminals hiding there,” he added. 

Twenty individuals, including 14 security agents, have died in terror attacks in four counties throughout the country in the last month.

The National Police Service earlier revealed that 20 suspected al-Shabaab militants were killed and eight NPS officers were injured during a terror attack on Wednesday. 

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the resulting heavy gunfire exchange between the Officers who were on patrol, and the militants, left twenty militants fatally injured and eight NPS Officers injured. Police also recovered assorted weapons from the Scene of Crime,” NPS said in a statement.

The attack is said to have hit the Special Operations Group (SOG) prompting a fire exchange between the police and militants.

Also Read: Why Kenya-Somalia Border Re-opening Will Delay- CS Kindiki

