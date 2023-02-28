Kindiki Leads as Mvurya and Bore Named Worst Cabinet Secretaries

A recent report by research firm Infotrak has ranked Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya and his Labour and Social Protection counterpart Florence Bore as the worst-performing cabinet secretaries in Kenya.

The Voice of the People Poll, released on February 28, 2023, reveals that both Mvurya and Bore have a 0.2% popularity rating among Kenyans. The report generated a scorecard on the ministries’ performance in the first 100 days under the new cabinet secretaries.

Respondents ranked ICT as the most performing ministry with a 54% rating, followed by the Roads and Transport ministry (50%) and Defense (49%). However, the Treasury and Energy ministries ranked lowest at 35%, followed by Water, Sanitation and Irrigation at 40%.

Other cabinet secretaries with a sub-1% score include Davis Chirchir (Energy and Petroleum; 0.5%), Simon Chelugui (Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; 0.4%), Njuguna Ndung’u (Treasury; 0.4%), Roselinda Soipan Tuiya (Environment, 0.4%) and Rebecca Miano (Regional Development; 0.3%).

In contrast, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki led the list with a 27% score, followed by his Education counterpart Ezekiel Machogu (12%) and Ababu Namwamba of Sports (8%).

Infotrak conducted the research between February 21-24 on a sample size of 2,149 across all 47 counties and eight regions of Kenya. The distribution of the survey sample across the regions was proportionately allocated to ensure national representatives