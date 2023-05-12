Connect with us

Politics

Kindiki Was Nearly Assassinated in August 2022 – DP Gachagua

FB IMG 1683869791564

File image of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Interior CS Kithure Kindiki

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has claimed that Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki was nearly assassinated a day before former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati announced the 2022 presidential election. 

Speaking on Thursday May 11 during the launch of Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale’s For The Record Book, Gachagua alleged that Kindiki who was President William Ruto’s chief agent was to be assassinated on August 14, 2022.

“A man who I don’t know whether he will write in his book that he was almost assassinated on August 14 is today the Minister of Interior Professor Kithure Kindiki,” he stated.

The Second in Command also said that a number of President Ruto’s loyalists were offered huge sums of money to betray him before the elections but they rejected the money.

“What Kindiki said that we have little regard for money is true. Had this team given in to monetary offers, these people would be billionaires.

“Money was offered left, right and centre for the betrayal of Ruto but great men said no,” Gachagua stated.

FB IMG 1683869801928

President Ruto in his speech at the event did not comment on the topic, but instead thanked his allies for remaining loyal to him despite efforts to derail his presidential bid.

The Head of State in January 18 alleged that there were plans to assassinate former IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati.

“We all know there was a direct attempt to abduct Wafula Chebukati and murder him so that the commission would be paralysed,” the President claimed then.

His claims, however, did not go over well with Azimio leaders, who challenged the Head of State to record a statement with the police.

