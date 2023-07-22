Kindiki: We recovered 23 firearms in raids on three homes in Karen

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has revealed that 23 firearms were recovered during a police raid at three homes in Karen, Nairobi, on Friday.

The operation aimed to curb the escalating anti-government protests and dismantle the network responsible for supplying weapons used during the demonstrations.

While the raid included the home of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s son, Jomo Kenyatta, Kindiki clarified that it was a part of a broader nationwide effort to maintain security and stability.

In a statement, CS Kindiki disclosed that intelligence information suggested the occupants of the raided homes were involved in supplying weapons used during the recent violent riots.

The recovered firearms, along with other crude weapons, were suspected to have fueled violence and were allegedly sourced through a wide network of civilian firearm holders and leaders of known criminal gangs.

The recovery of these weapons aims to prevent further violence and protect public safety.

Among the homes targeted in the raid was that of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s son, Jomo Kenyatta.

However, Kindiki clarified that the operation was not solely focused on the former president’s family, as it extended to other homes believed to be involved in supplying weapons for illegal activities and violent protests.

While some political figures have raised concerns about the raid, Kindiki stressed that the operation was strictly driven by security purposes and was not politically motivated.

In response to the raid on his son’s home, former President Uhuru Kenyatta voiced his belief that the action was connected to his relationship with opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Uhuru urged the government to refrain from attacking his family and instead confront him as an individual if there were any grievances.

He asserted his readiness to protect his family and expressed his determination to face any challenges head-on.

CS Kindiki emphasized that the raid in Karen was part of a broader nationwide security operation aimed at safeguarding the country’s stability.

The government’s primary objective is to ensure the safety of its citizens and maintain peace during a period of heightened tension and unrest. By targeting locations suspected of involvement in the illegal supply of weap