King Charles III Invited Me To State House – Raila Odinga

ODM party leader Raila Odinga has revealed that its was King Charles III who invited him to State House for dinner in his honor last week.

Speaking on Wednesday in Nairobi, Raila said the British King is his personal with their relationship going back to when his Majesty rehabilitated Lake Naivasha.

The former Prime Minister explained that he worked together with King Charles III and was even invited to his private residence in London, UK.

“I was invited by the King to the dinner at State House because he is a personal friend and we have worked with him in his foundation in rehabilitating Lake Naivasha which was polluted and marine life was dying in the lake,” said Raila.

He added, “We met first in Oslo with the Prime Minister of Norway and he asked what his foundation could do. There were four projects we proposed Mau conservation, Abadares, Nairobi River and Lake Naivasha. They opted for Lake Naivasha then he organized a dinner at his residence in London and I went with a delegation from here.”

Raila Tuesday last week attended the State House event and was spotted having a chat with National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi and National Security Advisor Monica Juma.

The Azimio chief was also seen hobnobbing with Tourism Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua and United Democratic Alliance Secretary General Cleophas Malala.

He later got a chance to talk to King Charles III after President Ruto introduced him to his Majesty.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived in the country on Monday last week and were both greeted with a ceremonial welcome at State House where they were honoured with a 21-gun salute at State House.

They left the county of Friday November 3 after a series of programmes in Nairobi and Mombasa counties.

