Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Kioni Reacts To Gachagua’s Plan To Hold Talks With Uhuru

By

Published

8406 rigathi Uhuru

Rigathi Uhuru

Embattled Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has slammed Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for suggesting a dialogue with former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking during a recent interview, Kioni said the plan by the Deputy President is disrespectful to the former Head of State.

“I’ve heard Gachagua express his desire to engage in dialogue with Uhuru, but Uhuru doesn’t require such discussions. He has already led Kenya, completed his term, and stepped down. If you’ve obtained your position , lead in your own unique way,” Kioni stated.

He added “You have insulted people since 2017, planting the seed of hatred. You stole sheep at Northlands. Now you want Uhuru for dialogue?”

Gachagua on Friday last week during an interview said he would reach out to Uhuru to bury the hatchet for the sake of Mt Kenya unity.

The second in command also disclosed that he directed leaders from the Mt Kenya region to respect Uhuru and his family.

“Kenyatta was fronting Raila Odinga for the presidency and he lost. We have now decided to embrace him as our respectable son and statesman despite everything. As Mt Kenya leaders, we have agreed not to be fighting him and I’m planning to hold talks with him. I have ordered everyone to respect him and he is also doing good to keep his peace,” Gachagua stated.

Vocal lawyer Miguna Miguna in a statement on Monday also chastised DP Gachagua saying he campaigned for the Kenya Kwanza government because he wanted the former President made accountable together with Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

“We campaigned and voted for Kenya Kwanza and William Ruto because we wanted Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga defeated and made to account for all the crimes they committed against the People of Kenya. We didn’t support Kenya Kwanza so that you can look for and unite with the people we defeated,” said Miguna.

Also Read: Uhuru Condemns Escalated Violence in Eastern DRC, Calls For Truce

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020