Kioni Reacts To Gachagua’s Plan To Hold Talks With Uhuru

Embattled Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has slammed Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for suggesting a dialogue with former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking during a recent interview, Kioni said the plan by the Deputy President is disrespectful to the former Head of State.

“I’ve heard Gachagua express his desire to engage in dialogue with Uhuru, but Uhuru doesn’t require such discussions. He has already led Kenya, completed his term, and stepped down. If you’ve obtained your position , lead in your own unique way,” Kioni stated.

He added “You have insulted people since 2017, planting the seed of hatred. You stole sheep at Northlands. Now you want Uhuru for dialogue?”

Gachagua on Friday last week during an interview said he would reach out to Uhuru to bury the hatchet for the sake of Mt Kenya unity.

The second in command also disclosed that he directed leaders from the Mt Kenya region to respect Uhuru and his family.

“Kenyatta was fronting Raila Odinga for the presidency and he lost. We have now decided to embrace him as our respectable son and statesman despite everything. As Mt Kenya leaders, we have agreed not to be fighting him and I’m planning to hold talks with him. I have ordered everyone to respect him and he is also doing good to keep his peace,” Gachagua stated.

Vocal lawyer Miguna Miguna in a statement on Monday also chastised DP Gachagua saying he campaigned for the Kenya Kwanza government because he wanted the former President made accountable together with Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

“We campaigned and voted for Kenya Kwanza and William Ruto because we wanted Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga defeated and made to account for all the crimes they committed against the People of Kenya. We didn’t support Kenya Kwanza so that you can look for and unite with the people we defeated,” said Miguna.

