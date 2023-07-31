Kioni Responds to Gachagua Over Security Remarks

Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has responded to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s remarks regarding the reinstatement of security for politicians after three months.

Kioni expressed skepticism about the officers’ true purpose, suggesting that their presence was not for the politicians’ benefit but rather to serve the interests of the current government.

In his statement, Kioni highlighted the precarious situation of relying on security personnel who can be deployed and withdrawn at will.

He questioned whether these officers were truly protecting the politicians or if they could potentially be used to harm them.

Given the uncertainty surrounding their role, Kioni asserted that it was better for politicians to be prepared and take charge of their own security.

Furthermore, Kioni accused the government of using police officers to falsely implicate opposition leaders in assault cases during protests.

He alleged that the police were planning to plant firearms used in these protests in the homes of various individuals, including former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s eldest son.

This revelation underscores the urgent need for accountability and transparency within the police force.

After the security withdrawal, Kalonzo Musyoka, a co-principal in the Azimio La Umoja coalition, opted to hire private security from Akamba land for his protection.

This decision reflects the prevailing uncertainty surrounding the safety of opposition leaders in the current political climate.

Kioni also expressed concern about the undue influence some individuals in power may have over the police force.

He called for Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome to operate independently and prioritize the safety of all Kenyans, free from external pressures.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had announced that police officers recalled by the national government would be reinstated after three months, once the anti-government protests ceased entirely.

The decision to withdraw security from opposition leaders prior to the demonstrations raised eyebrows and sparked discussions about the government’s motives.