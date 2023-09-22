Kioni Reveals Why He Clashed With Hassan Omar During Bipartisan Talks 

Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has revealed he had a heated exchange with EALA MP Hassan Omar during the bipartisan talks pitting the Azimio alliance against the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Speaking during an interview with NTV on Thursday September 21, Kioni accused Omar of disrespecting the Kikuyus.

“He has no respect for Jubilee and the Gikuyus in Jubilee. He believes we should not be seated there. If he asks tulileta Kura ngapi hiyo sinikusema hatuna maana kuwa pale,” he said.

After a heated argument, the two are claimed to have brought the debate to a halt.

Omar is said to have chastised Kioni for saying at a news conference recently that the discussions look to be engineered to fail.

This sparked a heated discussion between the two, which was cut short by the co-chairs, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah.

Kioni has since called for termination of the bipartisan talks terming them “a waste of time”.

“I don’t expect anything to come out from those talks. It is just a waste of time,” the former Ndaragwa MP said.

The Thursday talks are also said to have encountered a snag after Azimio’s proposed implementation of the Finance Act 2023 be halted in order to protect Kenya from the high cost of living.

The deadlock was sent to the technical committee, which is tasked with addressing the issues at hand.

The committee however agreed a deal to restore the security of the Opposition leaders.

“Every member of this committee is committed to the talks to its logical conclusion. We have allowed the technical team to realign the issues to fit into the mandate of the committee.

“I can tell you there is good progress on security arrangements for leaders in Azimio,” said Kalonzo after the meeting.

