Politics

Kioni Speaks After Being Expelled From Jubilee Party 

By

Published

kioni 1

Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has called out EALA MP Kanini Kega for expelling him from the party. 

Addressing the media on Friday May 19, Kioni dismissed Kega’s sentiments accusing him of betraying his party leader, former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kioni claimed that retired President Uhuru Kenyatta supported his Kega’s 2022 political campaign and nominated him to EALA, but that he has now abandoned the former Head of State and is ungratefully mocking him over the party’s leadership.

“Can you imagine people putting themselves together and calling the former President into a disciplinary committee? The person who nominated you to EALA, to Parliament, who even funded your campaigns when you are running for an MP,” Kioni said.

The former Ndaragwa MP challenged any elected MPs considering joining President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza to instead return to the electorate and seek a fresh mandate.

“If you wish to move away from your party, not just Jubilee even ODM, Wiper and the rest, and you think it is greener within Kenya Kwanza, go back to the people and have a by-election done; don’t be the con of the people we have seen,” he said.

Kega on Friday Kega expelled Kioni alongside Vice Chairperson David Murathe for gross misconduct and absconding from their duties. 

“The Committee found that Jeremiah Kioni is guilty of gross misconduct. Article 14 provides that the lack of respect for the organs of the party is indiscipline. No organ of the party was spared by the member in his disregard, ” read the statement in part.

Jubilee party’s National Treasurer Kagwe Gichohi was suspended for two years for gross misconduct, failure to respect the party organs as well as refusal to undertake party duties.

The EALA MP at the same time reiterated that Uhuru NDC had been canceled and asked their members to keep off.

Also Read: Uhuru Blocked From Holding Jubilee Party NDC At Bomas 

