Kioni Vows To Move To Court Over Kenya Kwanza Plan’s To Withdraw Uhuru’s Retirement Benefits

Embattled Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has vowed to move to court to block Kenya Kwanza from withdrawing former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s retirement benefits.

Speaking on Tuesday, Kioni accuses President William Ruto of blackmailing Uhuru over the pension package.

“You cannot force him to take the retirement benefits so that he does not do what he wants. In fact we will be going to court not because of Uhuru but because you cannot blackmail him to sell his rights,” said Kioni.

He argued that Uhuru had not even demanded for the retirement benefits despite Kenya Kwanza drafting a bill to have him denied the same.

“If he has not asked for them, why are they complaining that he is not taking the pension? Let the government use the money for other things. Kenyans need the money,” Kioni argued.

The former Ndaragwa MP further stated that Uhuru is within his right to choose a different path after presidency unlike his predecessors, Mwai Kibaki and Arap Moi.

“Uhuru is a role model. He has more work to do outside active politics like a president than when he was president. We have a generation of young people who are looking for who to be like. If you ask me he is a wonderful role model in terms of how you serve the public,” Kioni added.

Uhuru on Monday stated that he changed his mind on retiring from politics following consistent humiliation from President William Ruto’s government.

Speaking during the Jubilee Party NDC at the Ngong Race Course, Uhuru accused the government of trying to hijack the Jubilee Party.

“Fikra zangu zilikua zimeniambia nilegeze mambo ya siasa na niende nikashugulikie mambo mengine.

“Nilikua nafikiria ya kwamba siku ya kuitana National Delegates conference ingekuwa siku ya delegates kuchagua viongozi wengine lakini wengine wameamua ya kwamba kazi itakua ya vitisho na kulazimisha.Siku ya leo nawaambia tafuta mtu mwingine sio Uhuru wa Kenyatta,” Uhuru said.

According to the presidential retirement benefits act, the benefits of a retired president will not be paid if the subject holds office in or is actively engaged in the activities of any political party.

