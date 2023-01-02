Kivutha Kibwana Advices Kalonzo to Retire From Politics, Says Raila Will Vie Again in 2027

Former Makueni Governor Professor Kivutha Kibwana has urged Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to retire from politics.

In a statement on his social media accounts on January 1, the former County boss stated that he does not see any form of political munificence in Kalonzo’s history.

“Since 2004 when he became regional kingship, he has, like Chief Kasina of colonial times, used his position to largely lobby for himself, family and a few friends; after that he would then consult his community on a new political move.”

“Raila Odinga is not about to retire. His troops will dig in. Even if he was to say SKM tosha, would Baba’s voters embrace Kalonzo? Minus careful planning, Kambas will only be liberated upon SKM’s political departure.” The former governor wrote.

His comments come a day after Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua called on Raila to endorse Kalonzo for the Azimio top seat, as the route to presidency in the 2027 general election.

“We need enough time to popularize our candidate, visit as many parts of this country, and ensure that Kenyans begin to familiarize themselves with the idea of a Kalonzo presidency,” Wambua said.

“I believe that Raila and the Nyanza backyard of ODM and other strongholds have benefitted from the selflessness of Kalonzo. It is only fair that they reciprocate that gesture this January.” He added.

Raila Odinga recently hinted at running for the top seat again in 2027. The 77-year-old who lost his fifth stab on August 9, to President William Ruto ruled out retirement from active politics saying he will only exit active politics when his time to retire will come.

“When my time to retire from politics comes, I will peacefully exit the stage. There shouldn’t be any discussion about that. Our focus now should be reforming the politics of this country so that democracy may thrive,” Raila said.

