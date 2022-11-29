Connect with us

Politics

Kivutha Kibwana Slams Kalonzo for Trying to Copy President William Ruto

Former Makueni Governor Professor Kivutha Kibwana has chastised Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka for trying to copy President William Ruto’s tactics.

In a statement on Monday, November 28, Kibwana stated that the former Vice President will never set foot in the State House even if he started campaigning early for 2027, just like Ruto did ahead of the 2022 elections.

“Isn’t it premature for the Wiper Party leader to begin 2027 campaigns? From 2008, 2013, 2017, and now 2022, Kalonzo assured his community ‘his turn has come, and finally, he ‘Toshas’ Raila.

“The enigma is still around; Martha is also waiting. When will the Kamba Nation call the Kalonzo bluff?” Kibwana questioned.

Kibwana’s remarks come days after the Wiper boss asked his Ukambani people to unite behind him as he prepares to face Ruto in 2027.

“Kamba community now rise up and be ready for 2027 because there is nothing that will hinder Kalonzo from becoming the next president of Kenya. All Luos are now backing Kalonzo for President in 2027. We have to fight for the Constitution. I decided to step aside for Raila in 2022, now it’s time for Kalonzo to be president.” He stated.

Kalonzo also claimed that he is President William Ruto’s biggest threat ahead of the next general elections.

“President Ruto knows that I am the only threat to him in the next general elections in 2027 and he also acknowledged that I will be the only strongest competitor to him,” Kalonzo stated.

The Azimio principal had in March this year stated that he will follow William Ruto’s footsteps and start campaigning early for his 2027 presidential bid.

“Truth be told, this man Ruto knew that he will be vying for the presidential seat. And once he was sworn in as the DP, he immediately started campaigning for the presidency. I’ve learned my lesson from him.” He remarked.

Also Read: Kivutha Kibwana Defects to William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza

