KNCCI support assured, Ngatia promises Uasin Gishu business forum

The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) has moved to assure businesses of their support to help develop the economy.

KNCCI President Richard Ngatia while addressing the Uasin Gishu business community last week said that KNCCI will continue to support businesses through initiatives such as training and mentorship programs, access to financing, and advocacy efforts, with an aim to create an environment in which local businesses can succeed and flourish.

Ngatia underscored the importance of value addition on agricultural products noting that this will increase the marketability and profitability of the products and access to global markets.

The Uasin Gishu business forum was hosted by the KNCCI Uasin Gishu Chapter in collaboration with the County Government of Uasin Gishu on Thursday 30th March at Rupas Mall under the theme ‘New Opportunities in the upcoming city’. Ngatia emphasized the importance of digitalization to businesses. He encouraged the Uasin Gishu county chapter on making it an annual event and invite investors to enhance access to markets. He concluded by encouraging the county chapter to continue supporting and promoting business within the region through such forums.

Ngatia and the chamber’s first vice president Dr. Erick Rutto were accompanied by KNCCI county chairpersons from various counties and National directors to the business forum.

Uasin Gishu Governor H.E Hon. Jonathan Bii appreciated KNCCI on the continued support in the growth and development of business in the county. He gave his assurance to ensure full automation of county processes and licensing. He also noted that when the town becomes a city, the devolved unit stands to receive additional revenue allocations for development projects from national government agencies and other development partners.

The Governor also noted that he would work closely with KNCCI- Uasin Gishu Chapter to put in place the proper policies to promote a conducive business environment and the development of an industrial park that will help in the creation of opportunities for the people of Uasin Gishu. He concluded by assuring the business people that his government will improve security in order to protect their businesses.

Dr. Rutto in a panel discussion appreciated the county government for its continuous support through the office of the Governor. He emphasized the importance of the City status on Eldoret will be of benefit to the development of infrastructure, growth of business in the North Rift Economic Bloc (NOREB), and increase in Tourism in the Region.

He challenged the business to adopt value addition in order to produce products that meet the needs of the export market. He encouraged the SMES to join KNCCI in order to grow businesses through networking and business forums, capacity building, access to information, and benefits from projects and programs.

The panel elaborated on the importance of technology to SMEs to help in connecting the business locally, nationally, and internationally.

KNCCI -Uasin Gishu chapter Chairman Willy Kenei emphasized the partnership between the KNCCI and the County government to help in creating opportunities and advocating for the growth of the business community. He appreciated the new appointment of Eldoret as a city and the opportunities for growth.