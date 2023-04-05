Korogocho MCA Absalom Odhiambo asks for guns, bodyguards from government

Korogocho Member of County Assembly (MCA) Absalom Odhiambo has called on the government to provide protection to MCAs across Kenya following the tragic death of their colleague, Kisa East Ward representative Stephen Maloba.

Mr. Maloba was reportedly stabbed by a group of ten youths and died from his injuries at Mbale County Hospital.

MCAs are close to the members of the public, and their frequent interaction puts them at risk. Some have been forced to hire bodyguards for protection.

Mr. Odhiambo believes that MCAs have been given little attention by the government in their devolved functions, and there is a need for changes to ensure that they enjoy the same privileges as Members of Parliament.

In a statement at the Nairobi County Assembly buildings, Mr. Odhiambo said that MCAs play critical roles at the ward level and should not be belittled.

He has asked the Inspector General of Police, Japhet Koome, to give attention to their outcry and act without hesitation. He also urged the government to provide MCAs with guns and armed bodyguards.

The tragic death of Mr. Maloba has brought to light the dangers that MCAs face in their daily work. It is essential for the government to ensure that MCAs are protected and provided with the necessary resources to carry out their work safely.

The government must take action to investigate Mr. Maloba’s death and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The residents of Kisa East have taken to the streets to protest the death of their representative, and they are calling on the police and detectives to ensure that the culprits are brought to book.

The government must act quickly to address the concerns of MCAs and provide them with the necessary protection to carry out their duties safely.