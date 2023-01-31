Connect with us

Politics

Korogocho MCA to spend another night in police custody

By

Published

images 11

The Milimani Law Court has allowed the state to hold Korogocho MCA Absalom Odhiambo for another night pending his release plea on Wednesday.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) handed the MCA over to DCI on Monday when he presented himself to them to record a statement on Monday.

Mr Odhiambo had been summoned on Friday by NCIC Chairperson Dr Samuel Kobia following his alleged divisive remarks made during the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition rally at Kamukunji grounds.

He was arraigned on Tuesday, accompanied by his lawyer Danstan Omari who said that the court would determine whether to release him on Wednesday.

During the hearing, the state urged the court to grant them seven more days to detain the MCA as they complete their investigations.

Nairobi MCAs affiliated with the Azimio appeared in court in solidarity with their colleague.

On Monday, Nairobi Azimio MCAs led by the Majority Party leader in the County Assembly Peter Imwatok protested over what they claim to be harassment from the administration of President William Ruto.

They said that since the Azimio started resistance to the government through public rallies in Nairobi, the Azimio MCAs have faced intimidation.

Mr Imwatok challenged the President to go and arrest the Azimio top leaders for initiating resistance, saying that they followed what their leader Mr Raila Odinga asks them to do.

