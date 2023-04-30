Koskei: We’re in the right direction in economic recovery

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei has expressed optimism about the economic recovery of Kenya, stating that the government’s measures have put the country on the right track.

Speaking at the Kapsabet African Inland Church station in Nandi County, he highlighted the government’s efforts to reduce the cost of living by subsidizing food production through fertilizer and maize top dressing. He believes that this will significantly reduce the cost of maize flour in the long term.

To further promote food production, Koskei urged farmers to adopt modern farming methods.

Koskei also addressed the recent return of weekly demonstrations by the Azimio movement, assuring traders and the general public of the government’s commitment to protecting their property.

He emphasized that the government will do everything possible to ensure the security of innocent citizens who are interested in nation-building.

Accompanied by Nandi governor Stephen Sang, Mosop MP Abraham Kirwa, C.A.S- Allan Kosgey, and Caleb Kositany, Koskei called on churches to establish management structures to enable priests to enjoy their retirement after serving God.

He suggested that pastors should have health insurance, retirement benefits, and SACCOs to meet their development agendas, which would contribute to global reforms.