KOT reacts as Raila declares March 20, 2023, a public holiday

Kenyans have shared mixed reactions hours after Azimio leader Raila Odinga declared that Monday March 20, 2023, a ‘public holiday’ in response to a call by NARC Kenya leader Martha Karua to provide room for Kenyans to attend mass protests seeking justice for the alleged violation of the electorate’s choice of the ballot.

Some Kenyans welcomed the announcement, with many expressing their excitement on social media, saying that they will use the day to attend the protests and make their voices heard. They applauded Odinga and Karua for standing up for democracy and the people’s rights.

However, others criticized the move, arguing that the declaration of a public holiday is unconstitutional as only the Interior minister has the authority to do so. They accused Odinga of inciting violence and disrupting public order, urging him to follow the legal process to address his grievances.

Some also expressed concerns about the impact of the protests on the economy and the potential for violence and clashes between rival groups. They called on Odinga and other leaders to prioritize peaceful dialogue and to avoid actions that could escalate tensions and threaten the country’s stability.

