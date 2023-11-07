Connect with us

Politics

KRA Boss Reveals Plan To Curb Harassment Of Tourists At Entry Points

By

Published

20231107 212417

Humprey Wattanga

Kenya Revenue Authority Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga has announced that KRA will partner with the Ministry of Tourism to ensure smooth operation at entry points across the country. 

In a statement on Tuesday, Wattanga said the authority in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism will be proactively informing tourists about necessary documentation needed at entry points. 

“Visitors can retrieve their belongings at the exit point as they depart. In the future, in collaboration with Min_TourismKE , we will proactively inform visitors about the necessary documentation needed for such items to ensure a smooth and hassle-free transition across our borders,” said Wattanga. 

He went on to say the authority officials will be customer friendly to passengers at entry points.

Wattanga also disclosed that KRA is working to introduce new technology to make clearance at airports more efficient. 

“I wish to assure you that this entire process will be customer-friendly and efficient.We are also actively working on improving our efficiencies by introducing new technology for more precise profiling, which will consistently expedite the clearance processes as you enter Kenya,” he continued.

The statement comes days after CS Mutua lectured KRA officials for harassing tourists when they arrive in Kenya adding that the move discouraged them from returning to the country.

“When a tourist come, amebeba camera mbili, amebeba viatu, anataka kukuja shopping akifika pale anaambiwa na KRA afungue mfuko yake. Underwear yake inashikwa na kalamu inawekwa kando. Wanatafuta sijui camera mbili, sijui kiatu, sijui hii perfume umeletea nani hapa,” Mutua said.

He compared Kenya to Rwanda and South Africa, noting that the two countries don’t put their tourists through screening processes.

Also Read: KRA Addresses Reports Of Confiscating Ksh 3000K Wedding Dress at JKIA

