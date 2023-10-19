Connect with us

Politics

Kuria Blames Gachagua After Kawira Mwangaza’s Alleged Arrest

File image of CS Moses Kuria

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has dragged Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s name into Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza’s recent woes.

Kuria while sharing a video on Mwangaza in a police vehicle questioned what Gachagua meant when he asked Meru leaders to solve their wrangles.

“Is this what Gachagua meant that ‘Meru problems be solved in Meru by Merians’,” he wrote.

The Public Service CS noted that it was wrong for the current government to harass critics in the same manner the former administration did.

“It is wrong to harass Governor Kawira Mwangaza in exactly the same way the other government was harassing some of us,” Kuria stated.

DP Gachagua on October 1 announced that he and President William Ruto would not intervene in any county wrangles and will let the elected leaders solve the issues.

Mwangaza on Wednesday alleged that she was arrested by police officers while undertaking her Okolea initiative in Imenti Central.

She claimed that the police refused to take her to the police station and press charges.

The National Police Service (NPS) however denied the arrest claims against Governor Mwangaza.

“Contrary to the false allegations circulating on social media, the National Police Service wishes to clarify, that Police have not arrested Meru Governor, Hon. Kawira Mwangaza,” said NPS.

Mwangaza on Wednesday evening announced that she was set free and the officers who arrested her apologised.

“Finally. Am Free. I thank God am safe. OCS has apologised akasema Sorry,” she said via her Facebook page.

