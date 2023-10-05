Connect with us

Kuria Breaks Silence After Being Removed From Trade Ministry

By

Published

20231005 210723

Public Service, performance, and Delivery Management Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria on Thursday slammed his critics following a cabinet reshuffle that saw President William Ruto move him from the Ministry of Trade and Industrialization. 

Speaking in Garissa County, Kuria said those celebrating his removal from the Ministry of Trade will after 6 months ask for another cabinet reshuffle because he will work even harder in his new docket to make sure the Kenya Kwanza government succeeds.

“I have many enemies, and I don’t care because we say in our land that an elephant cannot be defeated, even with its tusks. No matter who comes, I will continue to do my work for Kenya,” said Kuria.

“I can bet one thing, those who are celebrating that I’ve been removed from this ministry, within six months, will be asking for a cabinet reshuffle because of how I will work to ensure the government of William Ruto succeeds.”

The former MP also cautioned public servants against laxity as he vowed to streamline the sector.

He cited the millions of unemployed youth all over the country saying they are ready to step in and fill gaps left by any public servant who is not living up to required expectations.

“Watu wafanye kazi, nitanyorosha hii serikali kabisa. If you can’t keep up, apply for an early retirement…talk to me, I will give you permission to retire and create room for our youths,” he stated.

Kuris similarly called out contractors, colleague ministers, and Principal Secretaries across the country, threatening to transmit their names to the Head of State if their performances do not improve.

“To my fellow CSs, PSs, County Commissioners…si kwa ubaya but ukiregarega, nitatumia mdosi report. My office is here on the ground and you will see me in every corner of the country,” he remarked.

Also Read: Kuria, Mutua Moved As Ruto Reshuffles Cabinet 

