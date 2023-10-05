Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Kuria, Mutua Moved As Ruto Reshuffles Cabinet 

By

Published

unnamed

File image of President William Ruto.

President William Ruto on Wednesday October 4 made a number of changes to his Cabinet that saw some Cabinet Secretaries moved and Ministries reconstituted.

“His Excellency the President has, in the exercise of the presidential prerogative vested in the Head of State and Government pursuant to Article 132 of the Constitution, reorganized the Executive. By dint of the Presidential action, changes have been effected to portfolio mandates of Ministries and State Departments,” a statement from State House read in part. 

Among the affected CSs is Moses Kuria who was moved from the Trade Ministry to Public Service, performance, and Delivery Management.

CS Alfred Mutua was deployed to the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife while the Foreign Affairs Docket was moved to the office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Ruto also moved CS Zacharia Mwangi Njeru to the Ministry of Water and Sanitation while CS Alice Wahome who headed the Water and Sanitation Ministry, has been moved to the Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development. 

Rebecca Miano now replaces Kuria at the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry.

Other changes include CS Aisha Jumwa to the Ministry of Gender, Culture, and Heritage, and the transfer of Peninah Malonza from the Tourism docket to the Ministry of East Africa Community, the ASALS, and East Africa Development.

Ruto also reorganized and renamed the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Arts, and Sports to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, which would continue to be led by Ababu Namwamba, who was not affected by the reshuffle.

Also Read: President Ruto Orders All Ministries To Cut Budges by 10 Percent

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020