Kuria, Mutua Moved As Ruto Reshuffles Cabinet 

President William Ruto on Wednesday October 4 made a number of changes to his Cabinet that saw some Cabinet Secretaries moved and Ministries reconstituted.

“His Excellency the President has, in the exercise of the presidential prerogative vested in the Head of State and Government pursuant to Article 132 of the Constitution, reorganized the Executive. By dint of the Presidential action, changes have been effected to portfolio mandates of Ministries and State Departments,” a statement from State House read in part.

Among the affected CSs is Moses Kuria who was moved from the Trade Ministry to Public Service, performance, and Delivery Management.

CS Alfred Mutua was deployed to the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife while the Foreign Affairs Docket was moved to the office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Ruto also moved CS Zacharia Mwangi Njeru to the Ministry of Water and Sanitation while CS Alice Wahome who headed the Water and Sanitation Ministry, has been moved to the Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development.

Rebecca Miano now replaces Kuria at the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry.

Other changes include CS Aisha Jumwa to the Ministry of Gender, Culture, and Heritage, and the transfer of Peninah Malonza from the Tourism docket to the Ministry of East Africa Community, the ASALS, and East Africa Development.

Ruto also reorganized and renamed the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Arts, and Sports to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, which would continue to be led by Ababu Namwamba, who was not affected by the reshuffle.

