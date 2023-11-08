Kuria Praises Ex-President Uhuru Kenyatta, Here is Why

Public Service CS Moses Kuria has praised retired President Uhuru Kenyatta for his role in ensuring that the Huduma Kenya Service Delivery program becomes a reality.

In a statement on Wednesday, CS Kuria also applauded Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and other stakeholders who played a role in the launching of Huduma Centers in the country.

“The Huduma Kenya journey has been a long one and I take this opportunity to appreciate Former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Governor Anne Waiguru and all the other stakeholders who helped us realize this dream 10 years ago,” Kuria stated.

The Huduma Kenya program was created to facilitate the provision of a wide array of government services in a single unit dubbed Huduma Centres. It was launched on November 7, 2013, by Uhuru alongside his then Deputy William Ruto.

Kuria also noted that he was proud of the professional services offered at Huduma Centres across the country urging public servants to emulate Huduma employees.

“I’m very proud of the professional services that our officers provide at Huduma Centers and I want to urge all public servants to emulate them. As I have said in many forums, we must move from public employment to public service,” he noted.

The Public Service CS further revealed that his ministry is planning to expand Huduma services to the grassroots level with the support of MPs through the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF)

“Our vision is to expand Huduma Kenya to the grassroots so that we can take the government to the people. In partnership with our MPs and with the support of NG-CDF we want to ensure that every constituency has a Huduma Center,” he continued.

The former Gatundu South lawmaker issued the statement after presiding over the celebration of the 10th Anniversary of Huduma Kenya.

