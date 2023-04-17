Connect with us

Lands CAS Kimani Ngunjiri in gun drama over land

File Image of Kimani Ngujiri.
Lands Chief Administrative Secretary Kimani Ngunjiri was involved in a gun drama over disputed land, leaving one person with a gunshot wound on the hand.

The incident took place at Solai Ndungiri farm in Subukia at around 6 am. Ngunjiri allegedly stormed the farm with a tractor and destroyed a fence belonging to one of the residents adjacent to his land.

Susan Murugi, the owner of the disputed land, claimed that Ngunjiri had claimed ownership of her half-acre piece of land, leading to a confrontation. When Murugi’s son William Ndung’u rushed to the scene and confronted Ngunjiri for manhandling his mother, Ngunjiri fired his gun, narrowly missing Ndung’u, but hitting another resident.

Lucy Onyango, whose husband was wounded in the incident, said that Ngunjiri and his aides took her husband and another disabled man with them and left the scene. Two spent cartridges were found at the scene, which the residents claimed were discharged from Ngunjiri’s firearm.

County Commander Zachary Kimani and Nakuru North OCPD Samson Andanje, along with officers from the DCI, were present at the scene. The motive behind Ngunjiri’s actions and the dispute over the land are yet to be established.

