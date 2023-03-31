Connect with us

Politics

Law-breakers during protests must face law, PS Omollo warns

Published

Scores of suspects have been taken into custody by the police in connection with the criminal activities that occurred during the demonstrations organized by the Azimio-One Kenya coalition.

According to Raymond Omollo, the Principal Secretary for Internal Security, the arrests were made for various transgressions that took place in the areas where chaos and violence were witnessed.

Omollo reiterated that the freedom of assembly and expression is protected under the Constitution but warned that such liberty comes with responsibility without exception.

He expressed his disappointment over the security challenges posed by the demonstrations, with vandalism, looting, arson, disorderly conduct, and hate among the major crimes recorded so far.

Omollo noted that all criminals operating under the cover of demonstrations will be unmasked to bear individual responsibility for their actions.

He also added that those apprehended will be subjected to the judicial process in strict accordance with the law pending the outcome of investigations into their culpability in the crimes.

In response to violence targeted at journalists and media personnel, Omollo stressed the need to examine the entire context of the case and the complex web of events and circumstances that led to the incident.

He called for restraint from the demonstrators and the law enforcement personnel and urged non-demonstrators and all third parties to exercise caution during the protests.

Omollo was addressing the media in Naivasha after a session with the Parliamentary Committee on National Security and Internal Affairs, which had sought to be familiarized with the modi operandi of the Ministry’s State Departments.

His submissions to the committee were foregrounded by the key priority areas under the State Department for Internal Security, key among them the equipment modernization for the security sector and the policy and legislation on security matters.

