Lawyer Danstan Omari Summoned by DCI Over Alleged Raid at Fred Matiang’i’s Home

Kenyan lawyer Danstan Omari has been summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in relation to an alleged raid at the home of former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i.

Omari, who claims to have been present during the alleged raid, has been requested to provide information that may assist in the investigation.

The DCI officers are attempting to get to the bottom of conflicting reports, as both the National Police Service and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission have denied the occurrence of the raid.

Renowned critic of Raila Odinga, lawyer Miguna Miguna, has called for the Azimio leader to be summoned to provide clarification on the matter.

Odinga was present at Matiang’i’s home during the two alleged raids and has accused the government of frustrating the former CS.

Omari claims that Matiang’i summoned him and other lawyers to his home after raising concerns that officers were conducting a raid. Omari alleges that he arrived at the home after the officers had left, but claims that the main gate had been broken and the home had been ransacked.

According to Omari, the officers were seeking CCTV footage related to an incident that took place earlier in the month.