Politics

Lawyer Miguna Miguna retracts tweet accusing Raila Odinga of altering image of police brutality

By

Published

miguna pic2
miguna miguna

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has retracted his tweet accusing Raila Odinga, the leader of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), of photoshopping an image that showed a police officer firing at a media vehicle.

In his retraction tweet, Miguna stated that he does not support police brutality under any circumstances and that he withdraws his previous tweet as it might create the opposite impression.

Raila had posted the image on his social media handle, accusing the police of using excessive force during peaceful demonstrations.

He condemned the use of excessive force and claimed that there was an attempt on his life when his car was allegedly shot at seven times during the demonstrations. Raila’s convoy was repulsed by police, who used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesters.

Despite the police action, Raila said that his quest would not stop, and he would hold the mother of all demonstrations next Monday, regardless of what their detractors say.

He also posted photos on his social media handles and asked Kenyans to help identify persons seen aiming at vehicles in his convoy with what looked like guns.

Raila reiterated that there was no justification for law enforcement to use excessive force on peaceful protesters exercising their democratic rights to demonstrate. He said that Kenya was regressing back to colonial times when African lives were deemed worthless.

The Azimio leader’s resolve to demand a forensic audit of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers to resolve the standoff with the Kenya Kwanza government over the outcome of the August 9 polls remains on course.

