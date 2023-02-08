Lawyer Miguna Stands Against Authoritarianism in Kenya, Supports Democratic System

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has stated that Kenyans will not allow the Kenyan government to turn the country into an authoritarian state.

In a tweet on February 8, he dismissed claims that President Ruto is turning Kenya into a one-party state following recent meetings with ODM and Jubilee MPs.

Miguna emphasized that there are over 200 political parties in Kenya and more than 10 of them are represented in Parliament, thus, making it impossible for Kenya to be heading towards an authoritarian one-party state.

He concluded that Kenyans won’t allow authoritarianism or a one-party system forever. Over 30 Jubilee MPs recently met with President Ruto and pledged to work with his government to advance the development agenda.

“There are more than 200 political parties in Kenya. More than 10 are represented in Parliament. How do these two images show that Kenya is “heading back to authoritarian one-party state?” For your information, Kenyans won’t allow authoritarianism or one-party system forever,” Miguna stated.

In an update after the meeting, President Ruto said that his Kenya Kwanza camp will treat the Jubilee MPs as their own.

“You have a right to make choices as Kenya is a democratic country. You are now our members and we will treat you as such,” the President said.

He added, “We will be seeking your support on Bills and regulations on the Housing Fund, Water Purchasing Agreements, among others.”

The Head of State on Tuesday also met with ODM MPs from the Nyanza region who pledged to work with his government.