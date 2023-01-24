Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Leaders pay tribute to ex-Education CS George Magoha

By

Published

20230124 191124

Leaders across the country on Tuesday joined Kenyans in mourning former Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, following the announcement of his death.

In a statement, Nairobi Hospital CEO James Nyamongo announced Magoha’s untimely death at their facility.

“Prof. Magoha collapsed at home and was rushed to Nairobi Hospital’s Accident and Emergency. Efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful,” said Nyamongo.

Magoha died at the age of 71.

Condolence messages poured in from leaders in Kenya and beyond, with most of them praising the late Cabinet Secretary for his leadership in the education sector.

President William Ruto  mourned Magoha as a unique, gifted and great servant of Kenya, adding that he feels privileged to have known and worked with the former Education Cabinet Secretary.

“Prof Magoha is a towering giant of our time, a great man who stood tall in the academy, where he excelled in learning, teaching and research, as well as in administration,” President Ruto said in a statement.

“He led robust turnaround interventions at the University of Nairobi and the Kenya National Examinations Council. Throughout his tenure (as CS), he evinced a commitment to high standards in the public service and an uncompromising integrity,” he added.

 

Azimio leader Raila Odinga also expressed his sadness at learning of Prof George Magoha’s death, saying he will be remembered as a “dedicated public servant and distinguished medical doctor”.

 

“We will remember him for his incredible intellect, wit, and ability to inspire and challenge us to do our best. My condolences go out to his family and colleagues,” the opposition leader said.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo said he learnt of his death with shock.

“Prof Magoha will be remembered as a focussed professional in his field and a candid stickler for discipline and efficiency in institutional leadership and management. He will be missed.”

Speaker Moses Wetang’ula said his death was a blow to the education sector.

“I have vivid memories of this great and tough scholar who had distinguished himself by his immense contribution to the education sector of our country.  He will be fondly remembered for his selfless service on impacting change in the education field while at the helm of the education ministry,” he said.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka mourned him as an “exceptional leader who will be greatly missed”.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019