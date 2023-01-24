Leaders pay tribute to ex-Education CS George Magoha

Leaders across the country on Tuesday joined Kenyans in mourning former Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, following the announcement of his death.

In a statement, Nairobi Hospital CEO James Nyamongo announced Magoha’s untimely death at their facility.

“Prof. Magoha collapsed at home and was rushed to Nairobi Hospital’s Accident and Emergency. Efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful,” said Nyamongo.

Magoha died at the age of 71.

Condolence messages poured in from leaders in Kenya and beyond, with most of them praising the late Cabinet Secretary for his leadership in the education sector.

President William Ruto mourned Magoha as a unique, gifted and great servant of Kenya, adding that he feels privileged to have known and worked with the former Education Cabinet Secretary.

“Prof Magoha is a towering giant of our time, a great man who stood tall in the academy, where he excelled in learning, teaching and research, as well as in administration,” President Ruto said in a statement.