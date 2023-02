Leave Uhuru and Mama Ngina alone, Jimmy Wanjigi tells President Ruto

Safina Party Leader Jimmy Wanjigi has joined a section of politicians who are castigating President William Ruto’s recent onslaught on the Kenyatta family over tax evasion.

Speaking on Sunday at Power of Faith Church International in Kiambu, the businessman turned politician warmed Ruto against touching the Kenyatta family property.

“Hamutatatua mkitafuta mali ya Jomo Kenyatta. That one we will not allow,” he said.

Wanjigi stated that if the Kenya Kwanza regime has a beef with former President Uhuru Kenyatta, it should focus solely on him.

Wanjigi said Mzee Jomo Kenyatta’s family should not be attacked, citing scriptures about the plight of widows and orphans.

“Why are you targeting Mama Ngina? Now you are crossing the line because if you are after his property, who are we?” he asked.

Mama Ngina Kenyatta on Saturday fired back at President William Ruto and his allies over recent political jabs directed at her family over accusations of tax evasion.

“Naskia mengine inasemwa ati wengine hawatoi kodi, hawatoi nini, nashangaa kwa sababu kila mtu anaamka kusema hii na mwengine anasema hii, lakini serikali iko na laini yake ya vile mambo inaendeshwa,” Mama Ngina said.

“Mambo ya kodi, income tax ni lazima, mkubwa au mdogo, kulipa kulingana na uwezo wake na mapato yake. Hiyo si mambo ya kuzungumza katika magazeti, kwa mikutano, ama TV. Kwa sababu ukikosa kulipa kodi unapelekwa kortini, hiyo ndio sheria,” she added.

Ngina further alluded that she was willing to sell her property to pay taxes, should she be found guilty of exempting taxes.

Ukikosa kulipa ile unatakiwa kulipa, lazima vitu vyako vitachukuliwa na kuuzwa. Kwa hivyo hakuna haja…hakuna mambo ya kuwaharibia wengine majina ndio watu wasikike eti wanafanya kazi, wanaendesha nchi, hapana.

“Mtu ashtakiwe alipe ile kitu anatakiwa kulipa. Na kama ni mimi, ata nikiwa na mwaka mmoja nimekosea bila kulipa, mali ichukuliwe ilipe ile tax. Kwa hivyo hakuna haja ya kufanya siasa hivi na vile…na watu wanajua hawasemi ukweli, wanataka tu kusema ndio wasikike eti wanataja majina.” she stated.

