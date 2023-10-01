Connect with us

Politics

Ledama Goes After President Ruto Over Directive On Kedong Ranch

By

Published

FB IMG 1696134844155

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has accused President William Ruto of lying to the Narok Residents about the Kedong Ranch.

In a statement via his X account on Sunday October 1, Ledama wondered why the Head of State said he has directed Kedong ranch to give a thousand acres of land to the Maasai community without proof.

“Why would you lie to my people about Kedong Ranch? Kedong ranch has a total of 75,000 acres of land. 4000 acres of that land and Ksh 10M was paid to a group of some people led by a pastor and a former chairman of Kitet ranch,” said Ledama.

He added, “A few acres about 1000 was “bought” by the previous administration to set up a dry port, leaving 70,000 Now when you tell the Maasai that you told Kedong to give Maasai 10,000 acres of land without proof , aren’t you just selling air to the community.”

President William Ruto on Saturday September 30 during the burial ceremony of Mzee Titame Ole Sankei in Narok West said he has directed the Kedong Ranch owners to give part of the land to the Narok residents.

“We have instructed the people of Kedong to give a ten-thousand-acres of the farm to the people of Narok to continue with their activities. What remains will proceed with the Special Economic Zone, which will also benefit the youth here.

“I have also purchased five thousand acres to establish a larger government Special Economic Zone, which will help provide employment for the youth,” Ruto stated.

Also Read: Ruto Allies Want Kenyatta Family Linked Land Given Back to Maasai Community

