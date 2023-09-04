Ledama Mocks African Climate Summit After An Helicopter Was Spotted Flying Above KICC

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has slammed the organizers of the Africa Climate Change Summit after the video went viral stating that it was contradicting the event’s objection.

In a statement on Monday, September 4, Ledama chastised the summit organizers for failing to guarantee that everything in regard to the summit aligned with the conference’s fundamental purpose, which is to ensure countries play an active part in environmental protection.

“Hypocrisy of the highest order! We are here talking about climate change and up above the main hall a Helicopter, which is responsible for a significant part of the carbon footprint in the world is hovering over.” Stated Ledama.

Helicopters, like other fuel-powered machinery, are known to be major carbon emitters in modern society. However, given the large number of VIPs attending the event, some online users speculated that the helicopter could have been used for medical or security purposes.

Still, the event organizers were yet to explain the actual reason why there was a chopper hovering over the venue. Ledama had mocked the same event earlier in the day, claiming that the event organizers should have chosen a desert as a location to match the event’s theme.

“A real climate change conference should be held in a desert like Burningman then these talks can stop being talks about nothing,” Ledama tweeted.

Several heads of states are expected to attend the Africa Climate Summit which was officially launched today by President William Ruto. The United Nations Secretary-General is among the many dignitaries that will be in this conference.

