Ledama Reacts After Senate Saves Siaya Deputy Governor From Impeachment 

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has expressed his disappointment after the Senate saved Siaya Deputy Governor William Oduol from being impeached.

In a statement on Monday, Ledama wondered why the Senate saved the DG yet he had been found guilty of abuse of office.

“We might as well suspend the constitution and abuse the constitution. How does the senate find the charges to have been substantiate especially on procurement charges and yet we allow politics to dominate and we save the criminals ?” He posed.

Ledama asked Siaya Governor James Orengo to isolate the DG completely since they don’t get along.

“Now that the Senate has failed to deter impunity it’s up to you my friend @orengo_james isolate the guy completely … make him lonely …borrow a leaf from the Governor of Nyeri! Apply 48 laws is power,” he added.

Oduol was being accused of two charges; Gross Violation of the Constitution and other Laws in respect of interference with the procurement process through acts of bid-rigging & abuse of Office and Gross Misconduct in respect of misleading the public.

The DG was saved by Kenya Kwanza legislators who rejected the report by the Senate ad-hoc committee that had endorsed his ouster.

Twenty seven Kenya Kwanza senators voted against the charges while 16 Azimio senators voted for his impeachment.

Following the vote outcome, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi announced that Oduol will continue serving as the Siaya Deputy Governor.

“The Senate has failed to remove from office by impeachment Hon William Oduol, the Deputy Governor of Siaya, and that the DG continues to hold office,” he stated.

